Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is expecting 9.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 16, 2023, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) trading session started at the price of $8.57, that was -3.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.60 and dropped to $8.12 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. A 52-week range for BGFV has been $6.88 – $15.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -74.00%. With a float of $21.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +3.37, and the pretax margin is +3.31.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 28,945. In this transaction Senior VP, Human Resources of this company sold 3,764 shares at a rate of $7.69, taking the stock ownership to the 16,075 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Senior VP, Operations sold 3,752 for $7.17, making the entire transaction worth $26,902. This insider now owns 17,250 shares in total.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.54% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s (BGFV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.50 in the near term. At $8.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Key Stats

There are 22,394K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 190.06 million. As of now, sales total 995,540 K while income totals 26,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 224,940 K while its last quarter net income were 190 K.