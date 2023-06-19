Search
Shaun Noe
BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) posted a 3.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Company News

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.97, soaring 2.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Within the past 52 weeks, BIMI’s price has moved between $0.48 and $7.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.40%. With a float of $2.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 296 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.48, operating margin of -84.13, and the pretax margin is -182.77.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 35.70%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -183.46 while generating a return on equity of -284.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.42

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7721. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2233 in the near term. At $1.3067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7833.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.90 million based on 4,385K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,830 K and income totals -22,390 K. The company made 3,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -880 K in sales during its previous quarter.

