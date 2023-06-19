Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) last year’s performance of 160.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 16, 2023, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) trading session started at the price of $30.80, that was 6.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.37 and dropped to $30.175 before settling in for the closing price of $30.89. A 52-week range for BWMN has been $10.76 – $31.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.70%. With a float of $9.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.95, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +0.66.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 66,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,225 shares at a rate of $30.01, taking the stock ownership to the 17,242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,500 for $28.62, making the entire transaction worth $71,550. This insider now owns 463,023 shares in total.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., BWMN], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 67897.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (BWMN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.39. The third major resistance level sits at $37.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.83.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) Key Stats

There are 14,173K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 437.78 million. As of now, sales total 261,710 K while income totals 5,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 76,100 K while its last quarter net income were 540 K.