Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Analyst Insights

June 16, 2023, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) trading session started at the price of $2.71, that was -3.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. A 52-week range for BCLI has been $1.09 – $4.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.60%. With a float of $28.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.73 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -297.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.57. However, in the short run, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.70. Second resistance stands at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Key Stats

There are 39,409K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 106.79 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -24,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,060 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Iteris Inc. (ITI) performance over the last week is recorded -10.36%

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) opened at $4.19, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

$520.34K in average volume shows that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock priced at $1.75, down -1.43% from the previous day...
Read more

Recent developments with Biocept Inc. (BIOC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.89 cents.

Steve Mayer -
Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.82, up 7.22% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

