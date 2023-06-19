Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

BXC (BlueLinx Holdings Inc.) dropped -1.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

On June 16, 2023, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) opened at $93.00, lower -1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.00 and dropped to $89.99 before settling in for the closing price of $92.43. Price fluctuations for BXC have ranged from $57.49 to $95.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.10% at the time writing. With a float of $8.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.06 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.10, operating margin of +9.78, and the pretax margin is +8.87.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.46) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.66 while generating a return on equity of 62.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.33, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlueLinx Holdings Inc., BXC], we can find that recorded value of 0.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 96183.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.17.

During the past 100 days, BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s (BXC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.49. The third major resistance level sits at $95.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.94.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) Key Stats

There are currently 9,089K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 840.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,450 M according to its annual income of 296,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 797,900 K and its income totaled 17,810 K.

