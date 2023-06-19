Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.88% last month.

On June 16, 2023, Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) opened at $32.11, lower -1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.11 and dropped to $31.24 before settling in for the closing price of $31.71. Price fluctuations for CVGW have ranged from $22.64 to $45.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 2.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.20% at the time writing. With a float of $17.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3266 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.12, operating margin of +0.89, and the pretax margin is -0.23.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Calavo Growers Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 1,398,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $27.96, taking the stock ownership to the 440,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,747 for $25.04, making the entire transaction worth $419,345. This insider now owns 390,000 shares in total.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -0.52 while generating a return on equity of -2.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.30% during the next five years compared to -16.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 148.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW)

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Calavo Growers Inc.’s (CVGW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.90 in the near term. At $32.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.70. The third support level lies at $30.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) Key Stats

There are currently 17,784K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 563.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,191 M according to its annual income of -6,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 244,690 K and its income totaled -4,000 K.