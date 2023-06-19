Can CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) hike of 6.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 16, 2023, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) opened at $2.31, higher 7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.61 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Price fluctuations for CVM have ranged from $1.86 to $5.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $41.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 15.20%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) saw its 5-day average volume 84260.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 49.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.70 in the near term. At $2.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. The third support level lies at $2.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

There are currently 44,715K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 107.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,340 K.