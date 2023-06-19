Can ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (CLIR) hike of 19.64% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) stock priced at $1.24, up 17.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. CLIR’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -7.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.50%. With a float of $30.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.02, operating margin of -1635.56, and the pretax margin is -1539.57.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of ClearSign Technologies Corporation is 20.11%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 1,766,669. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,591,594 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 7,583,234 shares.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1539.57 while generating a return on equity of -64.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

The latest stats from [ClearSign Technologies Corporation, CLIR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 94020.0 was superior to 47423.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (CLIR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8743. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. The third support level lies at $1.0400 if the price breaches the second support level.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.40 million, the company has a total of 38,546K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 370 K while annual income is -5,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 890 K while its latest quarter income was -1,430 K.