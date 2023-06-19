Can Compass Diversified’s (CODI) hike of 2.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.84, plunging -0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.92 and dropped to $21.32 before settling in for the closing price of $21.59. Within the past 52 weeks, CODI’s price has moved between $16.32 and $25.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.80%. With a float of $62.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2872 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.93, operating margin of +8.66, and the pretax margin is +3.85.

Compass Diversified (CODI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Conglomerates industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Compass Diversified is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 39,812. In this transaction of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $19.91, taking the stock ownership to the 281,826 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s bought 10,645 for $20.00, making the entire transaction worth $212,900. This insider now owns 279,826 shares in total.

Compass Diversified (CODI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +0.48 while generating a return on equity of 0.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 75.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) Trading Performance Indicators

Compass Diversified (CODI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Diversified (CODI)

The latest stats from [Compass Diversified, CODI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was inferior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Compass Diversified’s (CODI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.62.

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 71,948K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,264 M and income totals 36,390 K. The company made 542,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 105,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.