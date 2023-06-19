Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s (CWCO) hike of 3.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Markets

June 16, 2023, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) trading session started at the price of $22.84, that was -1.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.94 and dropped to $22.08 before settling in for the closing price of $22.68. A 52-week range for CWCO has been $12.55 – $22.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 9.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 137.50%. With a float of $14.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.26, operating margin of +9.87, and the pretax margin is +10.35.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 142,160. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $17.77, taking the stock ownership to the 4,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director sold 3,430 for $16.46, making the entire transaction worth $56,458. This insider now owns 300,476 shares in total.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.74 while generating a return on equity of 5.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 73514.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s (CWCO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.90 in the near term. At $23.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.63. The third support level lies at $21.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) Key Stats

There are 15,736K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 356.96 million. As of now, sales total 94,100 K while income totals 5,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 32,870 K while its last quarter net income were 3,810 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors finally get a glimpse of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) volume hitting the figure of 0.23 million.

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX: SACH) opened at $3.34, higher 1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Sunoco LP (SUN) volume exceeds 0.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) stock priced at $45.20, down -0.38% from the previous day...
Read more

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) volume exceeds 0.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $8.57, down -2.59% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.