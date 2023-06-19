Can Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (CW) hike of 1.53% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $177.16, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $177.69 and dropped to $175.44 before settling in for the closing price of $176.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CW’s price has moved between $124.37 and $182.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.70%. With a float of $37.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.33, operating margin of +16.97, and the pretax margin is +15.22.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 228,761. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 1,337 shares at a rate of $171.10, taking the stock ownership to the 18,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Vice President and Corp. Sec. sold 1,209 for $171.00, making the entire transaction worth $206,739. This insider now owns 19,062 shares in total.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.39) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +11.51 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Trading Performance Indicators

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

The latest stats from [Curtiss-Wright Corporation, CW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (CW) raw stochastic average was set at 75.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $177.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $178.80. The third major resistance level sits at $179.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $174.30. The third support level lies at $173.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.75 billion based on 38,343K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,557 M and income totals 294,350 K. The company made 630,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 56,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.