Can KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) hike of 1.71% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) stock priced at $0.69, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. KULR’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $2.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 76.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.70%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of -457.76, and the pretax margin is -486.56.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -486.56 while generating a return on equity of -144.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7113, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1910. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7133 in the near term. At $0.7351, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7502. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6764, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6613. The third support level lies at $0.6395 if the price breaches the second support level.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 82.36 million, the company has a total of 116,230K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,990 K while annual income is -19,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,760 K while its latest quarter income was -6,600 K.