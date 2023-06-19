Can Model N Inc.’s (MODN) hike of 5.04% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.83, plunging -1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.83 and dropped to $33.75 before settling in for the closing price of $34.38. Within the past 52 weeks, MODN’s price has moved between $22.57 and $43.18.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 10.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.10%. With a float of $36.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.92 million.

In an organization with 1035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.70, operating margin of -5.91, and the pretax margin is -12.39.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Model N Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 149,085. In this transaction Chief Services Officer of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $33.13, taking the stock ownership to the 202,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 7,290 for $29.15, making the entire transaction worth $212,504. This insider now owns 91,772 shares in total.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -13.07 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) Trading Performance Indicators

Model N Inc. (MODN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Model N Inc. (MODN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Model N Inc.’s (MODN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.05. However, in the short run, Model N Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.61. Second resistance stands at $35.26. The third major resistance level sits at $35.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.10. The third support level lies at $32.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.31 billion based on 38,107K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 219,160 K and income totals -28,640 K. The company made 62,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.