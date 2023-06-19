Search
Shaun Noe
Can Olympic Steel Inc.’s (ZEUS) drop of -4.38% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $45.92, down -1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.31 and dropped to $44.82 before settling in for the closing price of $45.99. Over the past 52 weeks, ZEUS has traded in a range of $22.62-$58.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.30%. With a float of $9.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1961 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.22, operating margin of +5.22, and the pretax margin is +4.83.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Olympic Steel Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 51,270. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $51.27, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 25,000 for $56.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,402,475. This insider now owns 1,102,072 shares in total.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.55 while generating a return on equity of 19.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.29% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olympic Steel Inc.’s (ZEUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)

The latest stats from [Olympic Steel Inc., ZEUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Olympic Steel Inc.’s (ZEUS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.01. The third major resistance level sits at $47.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.03. The third support level lies at $43.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 512.11 million has total of 11,133K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,560 M in contrast with the sum of 90,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 573,080 K and last quarter income was 9,870 K.

