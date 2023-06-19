Can Sasol Limited’s (SSL) hike of 4.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 16, 2023, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) opened at $14.40, lower -0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.49 and dropped to $14.18 before settling in for the closing price of $14.37. Price fluctuations for SSL have ranged from $11.56 to $25.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 326.50% at the time writing. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $627.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sasol Limited (SSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.47 in the near term. At $14.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.02. The third support level lies at $13.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

There are currently 635,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,144 M according to its annual income of 2,563 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,259 M and its income totaled 6,562 M.