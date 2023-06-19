Can SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) hike of 0.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.085, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, SPCB’s price has moved between $1.01 and $4.59.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -11.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -422.10%. With a float of $2.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.19, operating margin of -33.24, and the pretax margin is -43.95.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SuperCom Ltd. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -42.25 while generating a return on equity of -198.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -422.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Trading Performance Indicators

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) saw its 5-day average volume 94160.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 57285.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1749, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0185. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2267 in the near term. At $1.3733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8733. The third support level lies at $0.7267 if the price breaches the second support level.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.50 million based on 4,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,650 K and income totals -7,460 K. The company made 6,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.