Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1 K

On June 16, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) opened at $1.36, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Price fluctuations for CDIO have ranged from $0.80 to $10.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -651.20% at the time writing. With a float of $6.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.55 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1584.21, operating margin of -478784.32, and the pretax margin is -490630.00.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -490630.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -651.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14210.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 239.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9125, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6728. However, in the short run, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3700. Second resistance stands at $1.4100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2500.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Key Stats

There are currently 9,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1 K according to its annual income of -4,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,030 K.