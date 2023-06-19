Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is -3.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $223.34, down -1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $223.45 and dropped to $219.07 before settling in for the closing price of $222.58. Over the past 52 weeks, CASY has traded in a range of $181.40-$249.90.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.60%. With a float of $37.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.28 million.

In an organization with 20451 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.28, operating margin of +4.24, and the pretax margin is +3.89.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Casey’s General Stores Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 100,084. In this transaction Director of this company bought 454 shares at a rate of $220.45, taking the stock ownership to the 454 shares.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 18.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s (CASY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.91, a number that is poised to hit 3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.68.

During the past 100 days, Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s (CASY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $227.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.84. However, in the short run, Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $222.36. Second resistance stands at $225.09. The third major resistance level sits at $226.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $217.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $216.33. The third support level lies at $213.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.29 billion has total of 37,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,094 M in contrast with the sum of 446,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,329 M and last quarter income was 56,090 K.