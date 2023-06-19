Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) volume exceeds 0.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.07, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.09 and dropped to $53.55 before settling in for the closing price of $53.69. Within the past 52 weeks, CBZ’s price has moved between $37.01 and $54.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 10.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.40%. With a float of $47.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.82, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +10.02.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CBIZ Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 261,748. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $52.35, taking the stock ownership to the 15,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director sold 4,873 for $50.39, making the entire transaction worth $245,572. This insider now owns 20,999 shares in total.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.25) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +7.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, CBIZ Inc.’s (CBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 91.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.99 in the near term. At $54.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.91.

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.69 billion based on 50,380K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,412 M and income totals 105,350 K. The company made 454,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 73,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) performance last week, which was -1.87%.

Shaun Noe -
AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.02, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) with a beta value of 1.07 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
June 16, 2023, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) trading session started at the price of $6.84, that was 5.93% jump from...
Read more

Now that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.22 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) opened at $1.70, lower -4.82% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.