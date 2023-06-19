ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) kicked off at the price of $6.61: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) stock priced at $6.97, down -5.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.00 and dropped to $6.61 before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. CLPT’s price has ranged from $6.55 to $16.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 22.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.20%. With a float of $21.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.84, operating margin of -79.47, and the pretax margin is -79.97.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 303,193. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 18,867 shares at a rate of $16.07, taking the stock ownership to the 262,095 shares.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -79.97 while generating a return on equity of -38.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

Looking closely at ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 96832.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s (CLPT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.29. However, in the short run, ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.87. Second resistance stands at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.09.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 171.13 million, the company has a total of 24,582K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,550 K while annual income is -16,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,430 K while its latest quarter income was -5,610 K.