CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) average volume reaches $962.49K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.2071, down -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2087 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has traded in a range of $0.17-$2.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 96.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 386.70%. With a float of $26.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Looking closely at CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 225.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2091, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9320. However, in the short run, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2081. Second resistance stands at $0.2128. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2168. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1994, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1954. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1907.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.72 million has total of 42,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,210 K in contrast with the sum of 2,230 K annual income.