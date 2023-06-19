Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 566,910 K

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $61.96, down -0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.09 and dropped to $60.67 before settling in for the closing price of $61.46. Over the past 52 weeks, CNS has traded in a range of $52.34-$78.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 8.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.40%. With a float of $24.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 388 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.74, operating margin of +33.24, and the pretax margin is +34.30.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Cohen & Steers Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 972,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,600 shares at a rate of $77.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,076,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 23,487 for $77.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,822,323. This insider now owns 1,088,784 shares in total.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +29.80 while generating a return on equity of 57.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.90% during the next five years compared to 14.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cohen & Steers Inc.’s (CNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)

The latest stats from [Cohen & Steers Inc., CNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s (CNS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.65.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.02 billion has total of 49,117K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 566,910 K in contrast with the sum of 171,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,080 K and last quarter income was 35,310 K.