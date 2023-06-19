Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) plunged -0.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) stock priced at $14.90, down -0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.90 and dropped to $14.535 before settling in for the closing price of $14.72. VLRS’s price has ranged from $6.86 to $15.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -37.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.20%. With a float of $109.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.25 million.

In an organization with 7488 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.62, operating margin of +0.65, and the pretax margin is -4.65.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is 7.74%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.82 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VLRS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.50. However, in the short run, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.89. Second resistance stands at $15.08. The third major resistance level sits at $15.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.16.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.63 billion, the company has a total of 87,786K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,847 M while annual income is -80,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 731,000 K while its latest quarter income was -71,000 K.