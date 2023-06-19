Search
Steve Mayer
Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) kicked off at the price of $3.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.20, plunging -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $1.69 and $23.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 10.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.70%. With a float of $8.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.46, operating margin of -14.84, and the pretax margin is -25.93.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 107,018. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,474 shares at a rate of $23.92, taking the stock ownership to the 1,146,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,474 for $24.64, making the entire transaction worth $110,239. This insider now owns 1,141,960 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -27.47 while generating a return on equity of -57.13.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -32.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.12 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.25 in the near term. At $3.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.85.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.71 million based on 10,621K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,350 K and income totals -13,830 K. The company made 12,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -460 K in sales during its previous quarter.

116.75% percent quarterly performance for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) opened at $4.81, lower -7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is 21.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock priced at $7.27, up 3.89% from...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.01%

Shaun Noe -
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.25, up 2.24% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

