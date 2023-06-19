Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) volume exceeds 0.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) opened at $85.25, lower -1.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.25 and dropped to $81.93 before settling in for the closing price of $84.68. Price fluctuations for DORM have ranged from $73.32 to $119.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 13.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.40% at the time writing. With a float of $26.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3786 employees.

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dorman Products Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 24,842. In this transaction Senior Vice President, Product of this company bought 293 shares at a rate of $84.78, taking the stock ownership to the 4,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 3,616 for $90.62, making the entire transaction worth $327,675. This insider now owns 996,764 shares in total.

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by -$0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dorman Products Inc. (DORM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 761.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, Dorman Products Inc.’s (DORM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.22 in the near term. At $86.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.58.

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) Key Stats

There are currently 31,468K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,734 M according to its annual income of 121,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 466,740 K and its income totaled 5,680 K.