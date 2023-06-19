Search
Sana Meer
Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) soared 1.69 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.26, up 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has traded in a range of $0.50-$2.46.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 55.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.30%. With a float of $32.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.69 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.24, operating margin of -357.91, and the pretax margin is -363.63.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.41%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -363.63 while generating a return on equity of -120.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9689, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1129. However, in the short run, Draganfly Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2567. Second resistance stands at $1.3133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0367.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.70 million has total of 43,148K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,850 K in contrast with the sum of -21,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,180 K and last quarter income was -5,220 K.

3.03% volatility in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) opened at $15.88, lower -0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) average volume reaches $123.78K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) stock priced at $4.10, down -5.17% from the...
Read more

Investors must take note of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s (AKTX) performance last week, which was 0.71%.

Steve Mayer -
Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.157, down -1.19% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

