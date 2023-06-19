Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is expecting -11.78% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 16, 2023, Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) opened at $45.34, lower -1.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.34 and dropped to $44.005 before settling in for the closing price of $44.85. Price fluctuations for DCO have ranged from $38.89 to $58.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.00% at the time writing. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2465 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.63, operating margin of +6.87, and the pretax margin is +4.68.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ducommun Incorporated is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 120,075. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $48.03, taking the stock ownership to the 265,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s VP, CFO, Controller, Treasurer sold 900 for $49.77, making the entire transaction worth $44,793. This insider now owns 21,870 shares in total.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.04 while generating a return on equity of 5.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ducommun Incorporated (DCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 78116.0, its volume of 0.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Ducommun Incorporated’s (DCO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.05 in the near term. At $45.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.38.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Key Stats

There are currently 12,244K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 638.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 712,540 K according to its annual income of 28,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 181,190 K and its income totaled 5,230 K.