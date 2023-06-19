Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is expecting -28.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) stock priced at $3.68, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.5392 before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. EAST’s price has ranged from $3.12 to $19.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 39.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -62.50%. With a float of $0.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.50, operating margin of -47.48, and the pretax margin is -117.16.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries Industry. The insider ownership of Eastside Distilling Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 22,750. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 62,013 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director sold 35,100 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $19,312. This insider now owns 97,013 shares in total.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -117.16 while generating a return on equity of -273.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastside Distilling Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.36, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.1 million, its volume of 1.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s (EAST) raw stochastic average was set at 8.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 305.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.11 in the near term. At $4.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.79.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.10 million, the company has a total of 833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,880 K while annual income is -16,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,850 K while its latest quarter income was -1,600 K.