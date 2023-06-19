Search
Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.29 million

On June 16, 2023, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) opened at $2.80, higher 1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. Price fluctuations for EMBK have ranged from $2.02 to $26.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $17.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 230 employees.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Embark Technology Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 28,580. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,102 shares at a rate of $3.14, taking the stock ownership to the 58,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,000 for $9.64, making the entire transaction worth $96,388. This insider now owns 3,212,107 shares in total.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.81) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -49.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK)

Looking closely at Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Embark Technology Inc.’s (EMBK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.40. However, in the short run, Embark Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.85. Second resistance stands at $2.86. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Key Stats

There are currently 24,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -103,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -63,060 K.

