Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) 20 Days SMA touches 12.71%: The odds favor the bear

On June 16, 2023, Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX) opened at $4.18,. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. Price fluctuations for EEX have ranged from $3.01 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 128.80% at the time writing. With a float of $61.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.28 million.

The firm has a total of 759 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.00, operating margin of -2.79, and the pretax margin is +48.48.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Emerald Holding Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 10,639. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 2,900 shares at a rate of $3.67, taking the stock ownership to the 139,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 12,400 for $3.56, making the entire transaction worth $44,194. This insider now owns 230,709 shares in total.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +21.66 while generating a return on equity of 18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Emerald Holding Inc., EEX], we can find that recorded value of 89180.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 87554.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Emerald Holding Inc.’s (EEX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.27. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.97.

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX) Key Stats

There are currently 62,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 261.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 508,700 K according to its annual income of 130,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 122,300 K and its income totaled 7,100 K.