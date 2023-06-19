Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) 20 Days SMA touches 5.77%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLT) stock priced at $20.22, down -0.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.43 and dropped to $19.84 before settling in for the closing price of $20.09. ENLT’s price has ranged from $15.33 to $29.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.00%. With a float of $106.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 217 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.96, operating margin of +39.99, and the pretax margin is +26.73.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.17 million, its volume of 0.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.30 in the near term. At $20.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.12.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.35 billion, the company has a total of 115,582K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,170 K while annual income is 24,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70,990 K while its latest quarter income was 23,990 K.