Ennis Inc. (EBF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.73% last month.

On June 16, 2023, Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) opened at $20.74, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.74 and dropped to $20.28 before settling in for the closing price of $20.59. Price fluctuations for EBF have ranged from $16.55 to $23.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.20% at the time writing. With a float of $25.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.84 million.

In an organization with 1919 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.35, operating margin of +13.95, and the pretax margin is +15.04.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ennis Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 38,380. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $19.19, taking the stock ownership to the 5,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary bought 1,000 for $20.33, making the entire transaction worth $20,326. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.95 while generating a return on equity of 14.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ennis Inc. (EBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82

Technical Analysis of Ennis Inc. (EBF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Ennis Inc.’s (EBF) raw stochastic average was set at 49.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.24. However, in the short run, Ennis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.76. Second resistance stands at $20.98. The third major resistance level sits at $21.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.06. The third support level lies at $19.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) Key Stats

There are currently 25,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 532.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 431,840 K according to its annual income of 47,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 102,690 K and its income totaled 12,190 K.