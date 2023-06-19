Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) last year’s performance of 102.11% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 16, 2023, Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) opened at $809.69, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $815.64 and dropped to $795.495 before settling in for the closing price of $802.11. Price fluctuations for FICO have ranged from $371.52 to $807.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.80% at the time writing. With a float of $24.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.12 million.

The firm has a total of 3320 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.91, operating margin of +39.38, and the pretax margin is +34.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fair Isaac Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 791,054. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $791.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 1,324 for $758.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,360. This insider now owns 242 shares in total.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $5.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +27.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.04% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.99, a number that is poised to hit 5.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fair Isaac Corporation, FICO], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.65.

During the past 100 days, Fair Isaac Corporation’s (FICO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $746.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $617.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $811.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $823.84. The third major resistance level sits at $832.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $791.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $783.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $771.61.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) Key Stats

There are currently 25,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,377 M according to its annual income of 373,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 380,270 K and its income totaled 101,550 K.