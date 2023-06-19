Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) kicked off at the price of $2.73: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.76, down -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8151 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Over the past 52 weeks, FARM has traded in a range of $1.75-$6.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.70%. With a float of $14.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1068 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.80, operating margin of -6.90, and the pretax margin is -3.40.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Farmer Bros. Co. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 75,128. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 13,250 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 63,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s bought 50,000 for $5.05, making the entire transaction worth $252,310. This insider now owns 125,000 shares in total.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.4) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -3.34 while generating a return on equity of -14.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Farmer Bros. Co.’s (FARM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM)

Looking closely at Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Farmer Bros. Co.’s (FARM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.30. However, in the short run, Farmer Bros. Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.81. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.48.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.50 million has total of 20,098K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 469,190 K in contrast with the sum of -15,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,230 K and last quarter income was -11,420 K.