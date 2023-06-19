Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) volume exceeds 0.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.88, soaring 4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.31 and dropped to $12.45 before settling in for the closing price of $12.76. Within the past 52 weeks, FMNB’s price has moved between $10.82 and $15.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.90%. With a float of $31.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 546 employees.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Farmers National Banc Corp. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 176,850. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.79, taking the stock ownership to the 101,537 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $11.58, making the entire transaction worth $347,400. This insider now owns 157,467 shares in total.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +34.06 while generating a return on equity of 15.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)

Looking closely at Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s (FMNB) raw stochastic average was set at 63.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.40. However, in the short run, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.58. Second resistance stands at $13.88. The third major resistance level sits at $14.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.86.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 478.04 million based on 37,462K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 186,290 K and income totals 60,600 K. The company made 61,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.