FC (Franklin Covey Co.) climbed 1.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) stock priced at $36.48, up 1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.91 and dropped to $35.76 before settling in for the closing price of $36.17. FC’s price has ranged from $34.36 to $54.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $11.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.90 million.

The firm has a total of 1150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.95, operating margin of +9.22, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Covey Co. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 22.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 39.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 34.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Franklin Covey Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Covey Co. (FC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Covey Co., FC], we can find that recorded value of 88700.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 78994.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Covey Co.’s (FC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.57. The third major resistance level sits at $38.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.78.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 501.28 million, the company has a total of 13,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,840 K while annual income is 18,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 61,760 K while its latest quarter income was 1,740 K.