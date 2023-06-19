Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 29,060 K

On June 16, 2023, Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) opened at $20.10, lower -0.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.16 and dropped to $19.95 before settling in for the closing price of $20.08. Price fluctuations for FDUS have ranged from $15.93 to $20.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.50% at the time writing. With a float of $24.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.99 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.94, operating margin of +41.66, and the pretax margin is +29.82.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fidus Investment Corporation is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 21.93%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.42 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 9.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

The latest stats from [Fidus Investment Corporation, FDUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.16 million was superior to 85297.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Fidus Investment Corporation’s (FDUS) raw stochastic average was set at 61.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.23. The third major resistance level sits at $20.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.68.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) Key Stats

There are currently 24,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 498.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 94,140 K according to its annual income of 35,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,060 K and its income totaled 15,490 K.