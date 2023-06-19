Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,310 K

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) stock priced at $8.66, up 3.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.88 and dropped to $7.7713 before settling in for the closing price of $8.51. FHTX’s price has ranged from $4.51 to $18.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.00%. With a float of $30.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 161 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.91, operating margin of -609.20, and the pretax margin is -566.27.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.73 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -566.27 while generating a return on equity of -224.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 81718.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s (FHTX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.22 in the near term. At $9.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.01.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 355.90 million, the company has a total of 41,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,230 K while annual income is -108,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,310 K while its latest quarter income was -30,490 K.

