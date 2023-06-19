Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) kicked off at the price of $96.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 16, 2023, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) opened at $97.73, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.21 and dropped to $94.9567 before settling in for the closing price of $96.71. Price fluctuations for FOXF have ranged from $69.28 to $127.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 27.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.30% at the time writing. With a float of $42.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.55, operating margin of +15.39, and the pretax margin is +14.59.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fox Factory Holding Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 104.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 215,183. In this transaction (A) of this company sold 2,279 shares at a rate of $94.42, taking the stock ownership to the 13,242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 1,304 for $95.12, making the entire transaction worth $124,036. This insider now owns 10,500 shares in total.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.81 while generating a return on equity of 20.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Looking closely at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s (FOXF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.50. However, in the short run, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.14. Second resistance stands at $99.80. The third major resistance level sits at $101.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.63.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Key Stats

There are currently 42,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,602 M according to its annual income of 205,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 399,850 K and its income totaled 41,770 K.