Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) posted a -25.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 16, 2023, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) trading session started at the price of $0.41, that was -5.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for VINE has been $0.36 – $3.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.30%. With a float of $6.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.80, operating margin of -532.65, and the pretax margin is -531.56.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 1,040. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $0.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,018,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $53. This insider now owns 1,020,093 shares in total.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -531.56 while generating a return on equity of -134.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02

Technical Analysis of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 81352.0, its volume of 0.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s (VINE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4723, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1645. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3907 in the near term. At $0.4304, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4507. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3104. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2707.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Key Stats

There are 15,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.90 million. As of now, sales total 2,860 K while income totals -15,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 410 K while its last quarter net income were -2,010 K.