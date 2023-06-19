Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Galapagos NV (GLPG) is expecting 8.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) opened at $42.61, lower -0.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.135 and dropped to $42.225 before settling in for the closing price of $42.46. Price fluctuations for GLPG have ranged from $36.17 to $58.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -73.30% at the time writing. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.69, operating margin of -53.31, and the pretax margin is -44.54.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by -$2.77. This company achieved a net margin of -43.14 while generating a return on equity of -8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Galapagos NV (GLPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Looking closely at Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Galapagos NV’s (GLPG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.97. However, in the short run, Galapagos NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.95. Second resistance stands at $43.50. The third major resistance level sits at $43.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.13.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) Key Stats

There are currently 65,897K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 532,360 K according to its annual income of -229,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 192,000 K and its income totaled 24,910 K.

