Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) last year’s performance of 72.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 16, 2023, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) trading session started at the price of $13.95, that was -1.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.13 and dropped to $13.62 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. A 52-week range for GNE has been $7.50 – $16.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 249.40%. With a float of $20.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 172 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.78, operating margin of -11.98, and the pretax margin is +24.57.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genie Energy Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Genie Energy Ltd. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.18 while generating a return on equity of 36.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 249.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78

Technical Analysis of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)

Looking closely at Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Genie Energy Ltd.’s (GNE) raw stochastic average was set at 64.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.62. However, in the short run, Genie Energy Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.11. Second resistance stands at $14.38. The third major resistance level sits at $14.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.09.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Key Stats

There are 26,013K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 364.67 million. As of now, sales total 315,540 K while income totals 87,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 105,280 K while its last quarter net income were 14,430 K.