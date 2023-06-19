GeoPark Limited (GPRK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 182,450 K

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $10.28, up 1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.37 and dropped to $10.00 before settling in for the closing price of $10.21. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK has traded in a range of $9.11-$16.38.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 26.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 276.80%. With a float of $43.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.10 million.

In an organization with 482 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.04, operating margin of +49.40, and the pretax margin is +37.63.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of GeoPark Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.38 while generating a return on equity of 836.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeoPark Limited’s (GPRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 83020.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, GeoPark Limited’s (GPRK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. However, in the short run, GeoPark Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.49. Second resistance stands at $10.62. The third major resistance level sits at $10.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.75.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 588.08 million has total of 57,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,050 M in contrast with the sum of 224,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 182,450 K and last quarter income was 26,260 K.