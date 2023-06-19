Search
Steve Mayer
Global Partners LP (GLP) volume exceeds 0.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.45, plunging -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.74 and dropped to $30.70 before settling in for the closing price of $31.55. Within the past 52 weeks, GLP’s price has moved between $19.74 and $38.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 16.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 663.40%. With a float of $27.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4310 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of +1.92, and the pretax margin is +2.01.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Global Partners LP is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 67,473. In this transaction General Partner of this company bought 2,100 shares at a rate of $32.13, taking the stock ownership to the 58,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s General Partner bought 2,000 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $63,000. This insider now owns 55,944 shares in total.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.88 while generating a return on equity of 53.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 663.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Global Partners LP (GLP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Partners LP (GLP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Global Partners LP’s (GLP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.41 in the near term. At $32.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.33.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.07 billion based on 33,856K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,878 M and income totals 355,070 K. The company made 4,030 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.

