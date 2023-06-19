Greif Inc. (GEF) average volume reaches $157.09K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 16, 2023, Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) opened at $70.40, lower -0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.615 and dropped to $69.45 before settling in for the closing price of $70.17. Price fluctuations for GEF have ranged from $57.10 to $74.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 11.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.24, operating margin of +11.09, and the pretax margin is +8.28.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Greif Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 249,832. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 3,600 shares at a rate of $69.40, taking the stock ownership to the 108,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 3,500 for $69.77, making the entire transaction worth $244,211. This insider now owns 105,392 shares in total.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 23.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 25.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Greif Inc. (GEF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greif Inc. (GEF)

Looking closely at Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Greif Inc.’s (GEF) raw stochastic average was set at 77.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.94. However, in the short run, Greif Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.69. Second resistance stands at $71.24. The third major resistance level sits at $71.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.36.

Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Key Stats

There are currently 47,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,350 M according to its annual income of 376,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,309 M and its income totaled 111,200 K.