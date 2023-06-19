Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) plunged -0.92 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.38, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.50 and dropped to $5.23 before settling in for the closing price of $5.44. Within the past 52 weeks, HBIO’s price has moved between $1.98 and $6.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 7.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 133.30%. With a float of $36.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.56, operating margin of -4.21, and the pretax margin is -8.10.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 52,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 2,886,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 16,192 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $42,423. This insider now owns 202,485 shares in total.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.40 while generating a return on equity of -12.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -55.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

The latest stats from [Harvard Bioscience Inc., HBIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.25 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s (HBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.64. The third major resistance level sits at $5.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.98.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 229.51 million based on 42,190K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 113,340 K and income totals -9,520 K. The company made 29,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 620 K in sales during its previous quarter.