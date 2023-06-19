Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.23 million

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.17, plunging -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.17 and dropped to $28.12 before settling in for the closing price of $28.89. Within the past 52 weeks, HVT’s price has moved between $22.05 and $38.85.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.20%. With a float of $13.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.19 million.

The firm has a total of 2831 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.08, operating margin of +11.26, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 135,552. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,158 shares at a rate of $26.28, taking the stock ownership to the 3,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 7,100 for $32.29, making the entire transaction worth $229,244. This insider now owns 15,878 shares in total.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.53 while generating a return on equity of 32.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., HVT], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s (HVT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.71. The third major resistance level sits at $30.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 469.78 million based on 16,150K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,047 M and income totals 89,360 K. The company made 224,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.