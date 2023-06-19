HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.35 million

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.59, plunging -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.59 and dropped to $18.99 before settling in for the closing price of $19.40. Within the past 52 weeks, HBT’s price has moved between $16.33 and $23.49.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.50%. With a float of $12.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 711 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HBT Financial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 5,230. In this transaction Director of this company bought 308 shares at a rate of $16.98, taking the stock ownership to the 563,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 2,196 for $17.24, making the entire transaction worth $37,859. This insider now owns 563,169 shares in total.

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) Trading Performance Indicators

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HBT Financial Inc. (HBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 52883.0, its volume of 99400.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, HBT Financial Inc.’s (HBT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.62 in the near term. At $19.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.42.

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 621.65 million based on 32,041K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 187,770 K and income totals 56,460 K. The company made 59,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.