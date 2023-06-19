H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) plunged -0.45 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 16, 2023, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) opened at $44.07, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.11 and dropped to $43.0134 before settling in for the closing price of $44.08. Price fluctuations for HEES have ranged from $26.12 to $56.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.00% at the time writing. With a float of $31.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2375 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.86, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +14.52.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of H&E Equipment Services Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 835,950. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $55.73, taking the stock ownership to the 48,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $54.31, making the entire transaction worth $543,100. This insider now owns 62,384 shares in total.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.68) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.74 while generating a return on equity of 37.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.40% during the next five years compared to -5.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

The latest stats from [H&E Equipment Services Inc., HEES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was inferior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s (HEES) raw stochastic average was set at 47.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.76. The third major resistance level sits at $45.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.13.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) Key Stats

There are currently 36,382K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,245 M according to its annual income of 132,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 322,480 K and its income totaled 25,670 K.