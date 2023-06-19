HGTY (Hagerty Inc.) climbed 5.02 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $8.94, up 5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.63 and dropped to $8.94 before settling in for the closing price of $9.17. Over the past 52 weeks, HGTY has traded in a range of $7.72-$13.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.90%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1866 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Hagerty Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%.

Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hagerty Inc.’s (HGTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hagerty Inc. (HGTY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Hagerty Inc.’s (HGTY) raw stochastic average was set at 69.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.86 in the near term. At $10.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.48.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.08 billion has total of 335,415K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 787,590 K in contrast with the sum of 32,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 218,350 K and last quarter income was -2,100 K.